North Carolina is distributing Benadryl and EpiPens as yellow jackets swarm from Helene flooding

North Carolina health workers are distributing Benadryl and epinephrine injections to communities after hurricane flooding has caused bees and yellow jackets to swarm from their underground nests. Hospitals, emergency responders and doctors have been requesting allergy medications as more people run into the insects in Helene’s wake. Anaphylaxis is a rare but potentially deadly reaction to stings that should be treated with an emergency epinephrine injection.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.