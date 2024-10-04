The Nobel Prizes will be announced against a backdrop of wars, famine and artificial intelligence

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Wars, a refugee crisis, famine, and artificial intelligence could all be recognized with Nobel Prizes. Civil grassroot groups, and international organizations with missions to mitigate violence in the Middle East could be under consideration for the peace prize. But it’s also possible that no peace prize will be awarded at all given the growing violence in the world. The Nobel committee has withheld the prize 19 times in its history. The announcements begin Monday with the physiology or medicine prize, followed on subsequent days by the physics, chemistry, literature and peace awards. The economics award will be announced Oct. 14.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.