Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
AP Sports Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns, Randon Fontenette scored on a Pick-6 and Diego Pavia outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Milroe as Vanderbilt stunned Alabama 40-35 Saturday for the Commodores’ first win over the nation’s top-ranked team. Vanderbilt came in having lost all 60 games against AP Top Five teams. The Commodores hadn’t beaten Alabama on the field in 40 years. They snapped a 23-game skid giving coach Clark Lea his alma mater’s biggest win ever. Alabama had just moved to the top of The Associated Press’ Top 25 after an emotional win over Georgia.