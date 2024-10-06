Madonna’s brother, Christopher Ciccone, has died at 63

Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63. Ciccone died Friday in Michigan, his representative Brad Taylor told The Associated Press Sunday. He had cancer. A dancer since his youth, Ciccone was deeply intertwined with his sister’s rise in pop stardom in the 1980s. In 2008, Ciccone released a bestselling autobiography called “Life with My Sister Madonna” in which he wrote about their strained relationship, her romantic entanglements as well as recollections from his time on tour with her. In recent years Ciccone relocated to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to be closer to family and married Ray Thacker in 2016.

