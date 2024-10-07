Skip to Content
I-10 West Loop 375/Transmountain Rd exit closed through Thursday morning

A map posted on TxDOT El Paso's X account displays the closure and the suggested detour.
Published 11:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- I-10 Westbound Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road) will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 10.

The closure started Monday at 9 a.m. according to TxDOT.

This is one of many closures part of the I-10 Widening West project.

TxDOT suggests drivers take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road/Paseo del Norte), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn left or right on Transmountain Road.

TxDOT said crews will be installing a metal beam guard fence.

A post on TxDOT El Paso's X account shares the details of the closure and a map of the suggested detour:

https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1842626087169163539

Paul Schulz

