I-10 West Loop 375/Transmountain Rd exit closed through Thursday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- I-10 Westbound Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road) will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 10.
The closure started Monday at 9 a.m. according to TxDOT.
This is one of many closures part of the I-10 Widening West project.
TxDOT suggests drivers take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road/Paseo del Norte), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn left or right on Transmountain Road.
TxDOT said crews will be installing a metal beam guard fence.
A post on TxDOT El Paso's X account shares the details of the closure and a map of the suggested detour: