Russian court sentences a 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has sentenced a 72-year-old American to nearly seven years in prison for fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. Prosecutors said Stephen Hubbard signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and he fought alongside them until being captured two months later. He was sentenced Monday to six years and 10 months in a general-security prison. Prosecutors had called for a sentence of seven years in a maximum-security prison.

