Georgia WR Colbie Young arrested on charges of battery and assault on an unborn child

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young has been arrested on charges of battery and assault on an unborn child. Athens-Clarke County jail records show Young was booked at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday on the misdemeanor charges. A police report obtained by The Associated Press said his arrest followed an altercation with a 20-year-old woman who described herself to police as Young’s ex-girlfriend and told officers she went to Young’s apartment “to speak about their relationship.” Young’s attorney, Kim Stephens, told the AP in a statement Young did not harm the woman.

