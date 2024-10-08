Padres warn fans about abusive behavior ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have reminded fans about their zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior ahead of Game 3 of their NL Division Series against rival Los Angeles, which turned contentious Sunday night when tempers flared on the field and in the stands at Dodger Stadium. Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes after rowdy fans tossed baseballs in the direction of San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash onto the outfield. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall.

