The hunt for gasoline is adding to Floridians’ anxiety as Milton nears

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The hunt for gasoline is among the many stresses for Floridians preparing for Hurricane Milton, regardless of whether they plan to ride it out or evacuate. Motorists waited in long lines Tuesday and some said gas stations had no fuel. Despite that, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference there isn’t a fuel shortage and that state officials are working with fuel companies to continue bringing in gasoline. A spokesman for Florida gasoline marketers said gas stations are constantly being re-stocked and advised patience. AAA said it would advise residents to take only what they need and if evacuating, to avoid letting their gas tank get too low.

