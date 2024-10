El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso County hosts groundbreaking ceremony on a new full-sized basketball court at Risinger Park. This was in collaboration with the Fabens Neighborhood Association. The event is taking place Wednesday, October 9th at 12:30 p.m. at Risinger Park, located at 301 Grace St., Fabens, Texas.

