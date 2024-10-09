Language, lack of money and fear are matters of life and death with Milton approaching Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Milton is expected to unleash its greatest force over hundreds of thousands of immigrants who don’t speak English. Most are Latin Americans who have been harvesting oranges and tomatoes in the fields along Florida’s I-4 corridor. They’ve also been washing dishes in restaurants, cleaning hotel rooms and working construction. For the Spanish speakers and a smaller number of African refugees, new lives in the U.S. were a daily struggle because of the language barrier and lack of resources. Milton is turning those obstacles into a matter of life and death. Some new arrivals don’t have access to TV. Others don’t have computers or internet access. And there are people who don’t know where to find information about Milton.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.