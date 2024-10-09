Tennessee corrections chief says new process for executing inmates will be completed by end of year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s corrections chief says the department is expected to unveil a new process for executing inmates by the end of the year. The announcement signals a pending end to the yearslong pause that was put in place after a blistering report revealed that the state had conducted several executions without proper testing of the drugs used. Commissioner Frank Strada didn’t reveal any details about the new process on Wednesday, but his comments are the first public estimate on when the state may once again resume executing death row inmates since they were halted in early 2022.

