Whether to publicly say Trump’s name becomes issue in Connecticut congressional debate

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes is criticizing her Republican opponent in Connecticut’s hotly contested 5th Congressional District for not saying former President Donald Trump’s name. During Wednesday night’s debate, Republican George Logan would only say he supported the top of the ticket and was more focused on the needs of the residents in the politically diverse western Connecticut district. While Logan, a former state senator, accused Hayes of “gotcha politics,” Hayes accused Logan fo saying one thing to MAGA supporters in private and another to more moderate and Democratic parts of the district. This marks a rematch between the candidates following the 2022 race, which Hayes won by 2,000 votes.

