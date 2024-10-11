ABC will air 6 additional ‘Monday Night Football’ games starting this week with Bills-Jets

ABC will simulcast six more ESPN “Monday Night Football” games, including Monday’s AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. The addition of the six games means ABC will air 17 this season. The decision to simulcast more games was a joint decision between the NFL and Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC and ESPN. The other added games are Baltimore at Tampa Bay on Oct. 21, Tampa Bay at Kansas City on Nov. 4, Houston at Dallas on Nov. 18, Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers Nov. 25 and New Orleans at Green Bay Dec. 23.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.