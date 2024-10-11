Appeals court revives lawsuit in fight between 2 tribes over Alabama casino

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit filed by one Native American tribe over another’s construction of a casino on what they said is sacred land. The Oklahoma-based Muscogee Nation sued Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians and others over the casino. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday vacated a judge’s decision that dismissed the lawsuit. The three-judge panel directed the judge to do additional analysis on immunity claims. The two tribes have been in a long-running dispute over the casino. The land is owned by the Poarch Band but was also home to the Muscogee people before their removal on the Trail of Tears.

