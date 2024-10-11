Data shows migrants aren’t taking ‘Black jobs’ or ‘Hispanic jobs,’ despite what Trump says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promises the biggest deportation event the U.S. has ever seen if he is elected. Trump’s plan is predicated, in part, on the notion that immigrants are stealing what he calls “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs.” But government data shows immigrant labor contributes to economic growth and provides promotional opportunities for native-born workers. And economists say a mass deportation event would cost U.S. taxpayers up to a trillion dollars and could cause the cost of living, including food and housing, to skyrocket.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.