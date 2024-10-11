Kenya and Haiti urge partners to boost support for peacekeeping mission amid a funding shortfall

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leaders of Kenya and Haiti are urging international partners to honor their commitment to the U.N.-backed peacekeeping mission in Haiti, saying the mission needs more resources and that its budget will run out in March 2025. Kenya, which leads the mission to quell gang violence in the Caribbean nation, has sent nearly 400 officers. They are joined by nearly two dozen police officers and soldiers from Jamaica, but the numbers fall significantly short of the 2,500 pledged by various countries, including Chad, Benin, Bangladesh and Barbados. Kenyan President William Ruto met with Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille in Nairobi on Friday. The U.N. has $85 million in pledges for the mission, of which $68 million has been received.

