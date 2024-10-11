Russia’s Putin begins a visit to Turkmenistan for forum with regional leaders, including Iran

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is on a visit to Turkmenistan, speaking at an international forum with Central Asian leaders and the president of Iran. The Kremlin said Putin will discuss the situation in the Middle East with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the conference in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat. Putin is also expected to hold talks with the Turkmen president, Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

