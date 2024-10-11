Trump’s campaign requests military aircraft and armored vehicles in response to threats from Iran
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign has requested a slew of stepped-up security measures, including military aircraft to transport the former president in the race’s final stretch, amid growing threats from Iran. The campaign’s highly unusual request includes special armored vehicles for Trump typically reserved for sitting presidents, expanded temporary flight restrictions over his rallies and his residences and more money for the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies that assist in Trump’s protection. They also want to be reimbursed for decoy aircraft and the ballistic glass that Trump now uses for protection at his outdoor rallies.