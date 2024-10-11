Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto outdueled Yu Darvish in a historic playoff matchup of Japanese-born starters, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got home runs from Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández to beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 and advance to the National League Championship Series. Yamamoto allowed two hits in five innings for the Dodgers before being pulled after 63 pitches in a decisive Game 5 between the heated rivals. The Dodgers will play the New York Mets in the best-of-seven NLCS starting Sunday in Los Angeles. Darvish gave up two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings for the Padres. Shohei Ohtani struck out three times for the Dodgers.

