Beijing loyalists will vote to endorse Macao’s former top judge as next leader of the casino hub

MACAO (AP) — About 400 Beijing loyalists will vote to endorse the sole candidate for the top job in the Chinese city of Macao in a largely ceremonial election that would make him the first leader of the casino hub to be born in mainland China. Former top judge Sam Hou Fai’s expected victory within hours Sunday would be a departure from the long-standing custom of having chief executives who were born in the former Portuguese colony, typically from influential business families. Analysts say the shift in the city’s leadership to someone from the legal profession will create expectations of a declining influence from business circles, which critics have often accused of colluding with officials.

