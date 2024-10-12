Historic ocean liner could soon become the world’s largest artificial reef

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The conservancy that oversees a storied but aging ocean liner and its landlord have resolved a years-old rent dispute. The agreement will clear the way for a Florida county to turn the historic ship into the world’s largest artificial reef. The SS United States Conservancy announced the agreement Friday but did not disclose details. The group had reached a tentative agreement earlier this month with Okaloosa County on Florida’s coastal Panhandle, a deal that was contingent upon the rent dispute being settled through court-imposed mediation. Conservancy and county officials are due to gather Saturday at a pier in Philadelphia where the ship is berthed for a ceremony to memorialize the agreement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.