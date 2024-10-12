McCloud leads Texas State to 41-9 dismantling of Arkansas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State was never challenged in a 41-9 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

After spotting the Red Wolves a 3-0 lead on the game’s first drive, McCloud threw a 53-yard scoring pass to Kole Wilson. Before the first quarter ended, McCloud ran it in from the 5 for a 14-3 lead.

McCloud later threw scoring passes of 25 yards to Jaden Williams and 30 and 8 yards to Joey Hobert who finished with 101 yards on 10 catches. McCloud completed 24 of 29 passes. Ismail Madhi ran for 164 yards on 17 carries.

Jaylen Raynor threw for 207 yards for Arkansas State and Ja’Quez Cross ran for 117 yards on nine carries.

Texas State (4-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) has now won six of its last eight since last season.

Arkansas State (3-3, 1-1) still leads the all-time series between the two 7-6.

___

