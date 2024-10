TARRAGONA, Spain (AP) — Associated Press photographer and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Emilio Morenatti, of Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, has visited more than 50 countries in an acclaimed 30-year career. Here’s what he had to say about covering the “Castells,” or human towers competition, in his home country.

