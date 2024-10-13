Pilot killed and passenger injured as small plane crashes in Georgia neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Savannah, Georgia. The Savannah Police Department says officers were dispatched to the crash site on a residential street late Sunday. Police say the plane’s pilot is dead and a passenger has suffered minor injuries, but no one on the ground has been injured. Savannah’s firefighter union posted on Facebook that the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. The union posted a photograph of a mangled plane on the ground in front of a house. Police say the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.