Defending national champion South Carolina picked to win SEC women’s basketball title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina is the pick to win the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball championship.

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks return four starters from last season’s undefeated team and have a highly rated recruiting class. The picks released by the SEC on Monday were made by a panel of league and national media members.

South Carolina was followed by Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Three players tied for preseason player of the year. LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow along with Texas’ Madison Booker all received eight points. Five other players received votes.

Joining Johnson, Morrow and Booker on the All-SEC first team are Alabama’s Sarah Ashlee Barker, Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore, Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers and South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao.

