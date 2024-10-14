Skip to Content
News

Inquiry set to open into 2018 death of British woman poisoned by Soviet-developed nerve agent

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:38 AM

LONDON (AP) — British officials are opening an inquiry into the 2018 death of a British woman poisoned by a Soviet-developed nerve agent. The inquiry offers an opportunity to more closely examine any possible Russian involvement in the case. Dawn Sturgess and her partner collapsed after they came into contact with a discarded perfume bottle containing the agent, Novichok, in the southwest England town of Amesbury. She died several days later but her partner survived.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content