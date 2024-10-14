Polish government’s decision to suspend asylum law triggers concerns from civil society

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Human and civil rights groups are voicing concern after the Polish leader said he would temporarily suspend the right to asylum because of its alleged abuse by eastern neighbors Belarus and Russia. The groups said in an open letter published Monday that fundamental rights and freedoms must be respected. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the plan to temporarily suspend the right for migrants to seek asylum at a convention of his Civic Coalition over the weekend. Poland has accused Belarus and Russia of organizing the mass transfer of migrants from the Middle East and Africa to the border to destabilize the West. They view it as part of a hybrid war against the West orchestrated by the Kremlin.

