Spike Lee’s 1st trip, Michael Jordan’s welcome to newcomers and more from basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Spike Lee had a memorable first trip to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Michael Jordan welcomed a couple newcomers to it. Jordan greeted Vince Carter and Doug Collins, members of the Hall’s class of 2024, when he saw them during a ceremony Saturday night. Lee got a photo with Larry Bird during the same event before he was added to the Hall of Fame’s superfans gallery on Sunday. He had never been to the Hall before learning he was being honored for his passion to the New York Knicks.

