Conkers controversy: World tournament investigates claims of cheating with steel chestnut

LONDON (AP) — The World Conker Championships says it’s investigating allegations of cheating after this year’s men’s winner was found to have a steel chestnut in his pocket. More than 200 enthusiasts of the traditional game entered the annual competition on Sunday in the village of Southwick in central England. The game involves players using conkers which are glossy brown seeds from the horse chestnut tree. They are threaded onto a string and the aim is to try and smash their opponent’s chestnut. Dave Jakins won the men’s tournament. But organizers said they launched an investigation after claims that the 82-year-old Jakins may have used a steel chestnut. The title of World Conker Champion went this year to 34-year-old Kelci Banschbach who is originally from Indianapolis.

