Mike Washington scores a game-winning TD in double overtime as New Mexico State beats Louisiana Tech

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Malaki Ta’ase blocked a field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation and Mike Washington scored a game-winning touchdown in the second overtime as New Mexico State beat Louisiana Tech 33-30 on Tuesday night.

Both teams narrowly made a field goal in the first overtime. Then Buck Buchanan’s 36-yard field goal to start the second overtime hit the upright and went through for a 30-27 lead.

New Mexico State backup Brandon Nunez completed his fourth pass of the game in the second overtime when he found Kordell David for a 16-yard gain along the left sideline. Washington went untouched on his touchdown run after breaking it to the outside from 4-yards out.

It was the first overtime game for New Mexico State since the 2017 Arizona Bowl against Utah State.

Nunez threw for 49 yards and he carried it six times for 30 yards and two touchdowns for New Mexico State (2-5, 1-3 Conference USA).

Evan Bullock was 22 of 41 for 225 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-2). Tru Edwards had nine catches for 102 yards and two scores for his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Louisiana Tech DB Pig Cage was called for targeting with 1:54 remaining to give New Mexico State a first down at the 13-yard line. Two plays later, Nunez scored on a 4-yard keeper left for the third tie of the game at 24-all.

Louisiana Tech marched down the field in 11 plays, aided by back-to-back long runs by Omiri Wiggins (25 yards) and Amani Givins (11). With three seconds left, the Bulldogs attempted a 26-yard field goal that was blocked by Ta’ase to send the game into overtime.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football