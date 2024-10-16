California man accused of using drone to deliver fentanyl and other drugs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has been arrested after federal prosecutors say he used a drone to deliver fentanyl and other drugs to customers. Officials say one customer died of a fentanyl overdose. Federal prosecutors say Christopher Patrick Laney, of Lancaster, California, was arrested Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if Laney has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Federal prosecutors say that between December 2022 and January 2023, Laney allegedly used an unregistered drone to deliver fentanyl and other narcotics from his home to a nearby church parking lot. They say another person received the drugs and gave them to customers.

