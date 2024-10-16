EPCC Holds Earth Science Day, New Art Exhibit Events

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) is hosting their 3rd annual Earth Science Day on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Transmountain Campus Mall 9570 Gateway Blvd N, El Paso, TX 79924. It will take place inside the campus mall inside in the middle of campus.

EPCC says they are also holding a Gallery of Fine Arts Artist Reception on October 16th. The exhibition ‘Articulations of Land: Narrative Color, Expressive Marks and Cultural Histories’ will be open from now and until December 13th, 2024. It's free and open to the public