Scotty Walden gets his first FBS victory after UTEP snaps 9-game losing streak dating to last season

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jevon Jackson had two touchdowns and 170 total yards, and UTEP forced four turnovers in a 30-21 victory over Florida International on Wednesday night to snap a nine-game losing streak dating to last season.

It was the first win for UTEP (1-6, 1-3 Conference USA) in 357 days, after topping Sam Houston on Oct. 25, 2023. First-year coach Scotty Walden picked up his first career win in the FBS after four seasons at FCS-member Austin Peay.

Jackson took a direct snap and scored from 1-yard out to give UTEP a 26-21 lead with 11:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Miners converted a 2-point attempt, but it was called back because of a chop block. Then kicker Buzz Flabiano made a long extra point to make it 27-21.

FIU (2-5, 1-2) struggled after losing two quarterbacks to injury. Starter Keyone Jenkins did not play in the second half after he injured his shoulder late in the first quarter trying to tackle UTEP LB Dorian Hopkins on a long interception return.

FIU backup Amari Jones stayed on the ground for several minutes with 6:31 left in the fourth after getting hit from behind by Maurice Westmoreland.

Third string QB Haden Carlson came on for the first time this season, and his second pass was intercepted by Amier Boyd-Matthews with 4:56 remaining. UTEP took advantage of the short field when Flabiano narrowly made a 39-yard field goal for a nine-point lead.

Dillion Williams sealed it with UTEP’s fourth interception of the game with 1:24 left.

Jackson finished with 26 carries for 148 yards. He also had one catch for a 22-yard score with 25 seconds left before halftime.

Kent State holds the active record of 15 straight losses.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football