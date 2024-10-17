Coldplay teaming with Barcelona for next clasico against Real Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona soccer team will wear special edition shirts with a logo of pop rock band Coldplay on their fronts for the upcoming clasico against Real Madrid. Hansi Flick’s team will wear the shirts when it visits Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Oct. 26. Barcelona’s women’s team will also wear them for a Spanish league game against Eibar on Nov. 2. Barcelona has put the names of popular music artists on its shirt for clasicos in recent seasons since teaming up with music streaming service Spotify, which sponsors both the team’s shirts and the Camp Nou stadium.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.