What to know about the Los Angeles Catholic Church $880M settlement with sexual abuse victims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to hundreds of victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades. Experts say the settlement with 1,353 people who allege that they were abused by local Catholic priests is the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese. The archdiocese has previously paid $740 million to victims. With the settlement announced Wednesday, the total payout is more than $1.5 billion. The agreement brings to an end 25 years of litigation against the largest archdiocese in the country though a few lawsuits are still pending.

