Body of Scottish independence champion Alex Salmond flown home from North Macedonia

LONDON (AP) — The body of former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond is on its way back to Scotland on a private jet, six days after the politician died suddenly in North Macedonia. A trumpet sounded as Salmond’s coffin, draped in Scotland’s blue-and-white Saltire flag, was loaded onto the plane at Ohrid airport in the country’s southwest on Friday. The 69-year-old politician died of a heart attack on Saturday while attending a conference in the lake resort city. The flight, chartered by Scottish businessman Tom Hunter, will return Salmond to Aberdeen in northeast Scotland. Plans are being put in place for a private family funeral along with a public memorial service.

