California foster dad sentenced to 7 years for abusing child torture victims

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for abusing foster children he was assigned to care for in his home, including some who had been previously tortured by their parents. Sixty-five-year-old Marcelino Olguin was led away by sheriff’s deputies in a courtroom in Riverside after a sentencing hearing Friday. Olguin previously pleaded guilty to lewd acts on a child, false imprisonment and injuring a child. His wife and adult daughter were each sentenced to four years of formal probation. The Olguin family was tasked with caring for the children after they were rescued from horribly abusive conditions in their parents’ home in Southern California.

