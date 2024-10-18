Italian autoworkers go on strike, as troubled Stellantis faces pressure over production plans

ROME (AP) — Workers in Italy’s troubled automotive sector are holding a national strike for the first time in 20 years, with a massive demonstration being held in the center of Rome. Friday’s strike, called by the sector’s three main unions, comes as tensions rise between global automaker Stellantis and the Italian far-right government, which accuses the car-making giant of relocating assembly plants to low-cost countries. Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automaker, is under pressure globally to provide clarity about its future production plans as it faces growing competition and financial strains.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.