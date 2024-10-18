Poet Naomi Shihab Nye receives $150,000 lifetime achievement award

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Shihab Nye is this year’s winner of the Wallace Stevens Award, a $150,000 lifetime achievement honor named for the great 20th century poet. Nye’s prize was announced Friday by the Academy of American Poets, which has previously given the award to Louise Glück, John Ashbery and Rita Dove among others. Nye, 72, is known for such collections as “Fuel,” “Yellow Queen” and “Grace Notes,” which came out this year. The academy also announced that it had awarded Evie Shockley the Academy of American Poets Fellowship, which includes a $25,000 stipend and residency at the Eliot House in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

