State Rep. Joe Moody speaks on how Robert Roberson’s testimony will impact his case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- State Rep. Joe Moody says he believes Roberson's testimony will offer legislature a different perspective.

Moody says Roberson's case implicates what's called the Junk science law. He says Roberson's testimony about this his experience with the criminal justice system may changes laws moving forward.

"Science is ever evolving, what we know today isn't that we're going to know in 20 years, and it's been 20 years since Roberson's trial, the entire understanding of Shaken Baby Syndrome has changed completely," Moody said.

Moody adds, the justice system should be fair and equitable, and everyone should have the same treatment under the law. Moody says he hopes at minimum Roberson will get another trial where the evidence can be considered in front of a jury.