Charlie Kirk and his group Turning Point take center stage in Donald Trump’s campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Kirk has an outsize role in this year’s election. The Donald Trump ally is using his online presence and the organization he founded, Turning Point Action, to make himself one of the nation’s most recognizable conservatives. Kirk will be center stage in Trump’s campaign Wednesday and Thursday when he hosts events for the former president in Georgia and Nevada. Trump has put a particular emphasis on winning support from younger men as he tries to reach them through podcasts, social media and influencers such as Kirk.

