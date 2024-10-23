Lamar Elementary School parent raises awareness on possible school closure

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One Lamar Elementary School parent is raising awareness among parents to prevent the possible closure of her kid's school.

Erika Morales, parent at Lamar Elementary, told ABC-7 that she is collecting signatures and placing posters against the possible closure of her kids' school.

This after El Paso Independent School District recommended the closure of 10 elementary schools to its board of trustees.

Morales says many parents still don't know that the school could possibly close, something EPISD's board of trustees will vote on in November.

“It's a shock to the kids. It's a shock to some of the parents,” said Morales.

On Tuesday, October 23, EPISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra explained that a decrease in birth rates is affecting the district's declining enrollment.

“The brutal reality for us right now is that we have a footprint in our school district that we currently can't afford,” said Sayavedra.

ABC-7 spoke to other parents who stood with Morales or signed her petition against the closure of the school. Many of them say they oppose the closure of elementary schools like Lamar because many parents don't have access to vehicles.

Marisela Rivera, a parent at Lamar Elementary, told ABC-7 that living near her kids' school allows her to be present whenever an emergency may occur.

Morales says she will continue to collect signatures and place posters in front of the school as long as she can until EPISD's board of trustees votes on the recommended school closures.