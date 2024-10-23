Skip to Content
News

Options High School hosts Drug Awareness Presentation

https://www.sisd.net/o/options
By
New
Published 12:51 PM

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies hosted a drug awareness presentation on October 21st at Options High School. They state their aim was to educate the students about the dangers of substance abuse. The deputies from the Community Service Division explained the consequences of drug use and gave information on how to seek help and support.

150 students from 9th to 12th grade were in attendance. The also say their aim was for the drug awareness presentation to serve as a proactive measure, to provide resources on how to navigate the challenges of adolescence and make healthy choices for their future.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content