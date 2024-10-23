Options High School hosts Drug Awareness Presentation

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies hosted a drug awareness presentation on October 21st at Options High School. They state their aim was to educate the students about the dangers of substance abuse. The deputies from the Community Service Division explained the consequences of drug use and gave information on how to seek help and support.

150 students from 9th to 12th grade were in attendance. The also say their aim was for the drug awareness presentation to serve as a proactive measure, to provide resources on how to navigate the challenges of adolescence and make healthy choices for their future.