U.S. Border Patrol closes FY2024 with decrease in migrant encounters in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics yesterday for Fiscal Year 2024, including September 2024's operational update which shows how El Paso Field Office (CBP) and El Paso Sector (Border Patrol) did compared to Fiscal Year 2023.

According to data from the U.S. Border Patrol and Office of Field Operations Encounters by Area of Responsibility and Component, U.S.B.P El Paso Sector saw 256,102 migrant encounters in FY 2024. That's a 40.1% decrease compared to the total number in FY 2023 (427,471).

U.S. CBP's El Paso Field Office began in March FY2020 to include both Title 8 Inadmissible Volumes and Title 42 Expulsions.

In FY 2024 CBP recorded 91,241 encounters, compared to FY 2023 (54,617) that's a 67.06% increase at the Ports of Entry in El Paso.

Border Patrol recorded 12,507 migrant encounters in September 2024, which is a 67.2% decrease compared to September 2023 (38,148).

Office of Fiel Operations (OFO) reported 7,604 encounters, a 1.18% increase compared to FY 2023 (7,515).

“During Fiscal Year 2024, CBP significantly increased its enforcement efforts and realized a substantial decrease in southwest border encounters,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner.

CBP's release also states that since June 5 when President Biden's Presidential Proclamation on Securing the Border went into effect, "there has been a continued, meaningful decrease in unlawful border crossings – including a more than 55% decrease in encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border."

“CBP continued to identify and respond to new threats posed by the transnational criminal organizations profiting from the exploitation of vulnerable people, taking unprecedented measures to dismantle and disrupt these operations. We have surged our enforcement efforts to further crackdown on the smuggling of illicit opioids, including fentanyl, and implementing new measures to disrupt the supply chain of deadly narcotics.”

The release also mentions Cuba Haiti Nicaragua Venezuela (CHNV) Parole Process numbers, which through the end of September 2024, more than 531,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans arrived lawfully on commercial flights and were granted parole under these processes.

More than 111,000 Cubans, nearly 214,000 Haitians, more than 96,000 Nicaraguans, and nearly 121,000 Venezuelans were vetted and authorized for travel; and more than 110,000 Cubans, nearly 211,000 Haitians, more than 93,000 Nicaraguans, and more than 117,000 Venezuelans arrived lawfully and were granted parole.

CBP also said that "since DHS has implemented these safe, orderly, and lawful processes, encounters of CHNV nationals in between ports of entry are down 99%."