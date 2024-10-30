UTEp Heritage commission member calls for UTEP to release data

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Dr PJ Vierra, member of the UTEp Heritage Commission is requesting UTEp release data that shows the research done on the historic buildings that he says are slated for demolition.

"We've asked for a copy of the full master plan because usually these documents are very robust. They're 50 to 100 pages. They've got a number of contributors to it. Now, the response from the university did say that there were all of these architectural and engineering firms that took place or took part in, the evaluation of the buildings, but they've yet to release any data," Vierra said.

UTEp released a statement saying, “At an El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting, a member of the public misrepresented UTEP and our Campus Master Plan. He incorrectly suggested that a number of buildings will be demolished. That is incorrect. In fact, the master plan specifically says, “extreme care must be used . . . in order to maintain the integrity of the campus.”

Vierra says this information was not mentioned in the presentation UTEp President Heather Wilson gave to the University of Texas board of regents back in August.