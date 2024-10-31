Jury to hear opening statements in trial of veteran charged in subway chokehold death

NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements are set for Friday in the trial of Daniel Penny, the white veteran accused of choking a distressed Black subway rider to death. An anonymous Manhattan jury is deciding the case surrounding Jordan Neely’s 2023 death. Prosecutors call it a reckless killing. Penny claims it was self-defense. The case has rattled fault lines surrounding race, homelessness, perceptions of public safety and bystanders’ responsibility. Jurors will hear opening statements and possibly some witness testimony Friday. Penny has said he wasn’t trying to injure Neely but rather to de-escalate the situation and protect other people. Prosecutors say he went too far.

