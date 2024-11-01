Massive fire closes Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and damages its steel structure

CINCINNATI (AP) — A massive fire underneath a bridge spanning the Ohio River has closed a heavily traveled route between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. The fire damaged part of the steel structure but no injuries have been reported. A Cincinnati Fire Department spokesperson says the fire broke out overnight near a playground under the bridge, shutting down Interstate 471 on Friday. Video showed flames soaring above the bridge near downtown Cincinnati. Fire crews say chunks of concrete fell from the bridge and the fire warped a few steel beams. Officials say it will take weeks to repair the bridge’s southbound lanes.

