US officials say video falsely depicting voter fraud in Georgia linked to ‘Russian influence actors’

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials say a video that purports to show election fraud in Georgia by a man who claims to be from Haiti is fake and the work of “Russian influence actors.” The video in question shows someone claiming to be a Haitian immigrant talking about how he’s intending to vote multiple times in two Georgia counties for Vice President Kamala Harris. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday night that the video is “obviously fake,” and likely the product of Russian trolls “attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the election.” The FBI and other agencies echoed that finding Friday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.