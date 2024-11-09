East Texas A&M marks name change with 19-14 victory over Stephen F. Austin

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Ron Peace’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Dayan Bilbo provided East Texas A&M with a 19-14 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday as the Lions celebrated a name change with a victory.

On Thursday, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to change the name of Texas A&M-Commerce to East Texas A&M, effective immediately.

The Lions (2-8, 2-3 Southland Conference) trailed 14-10 at halftime but Luke Jackson kicked a 32-yard field goal to cut the margin to one midway through the third quarter before Peace’s second TD throw of the game early in the fourth quarter gave the Lions the lead.

Peace was 22 of 45 for 312 yards and two touchdowns, the first going to Tyson Schilling with a minute left in the first half. Jaden Proctor had 102 yards receiving on two catches.

Gavin Rutherford was 26-of-41 passing for 193 yards and Qualan Jones rushed for 95 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown for the Lumberjacks (6-4, 4-2). Kylon Harris made 12 catches for 119 yards.

